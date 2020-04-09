Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
Laura Major Obituary
Laura Major departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence in Raceland. She was 75, and a native of Labadieville.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11 at St. Phillip Baptist Church in Labadieville at 11 a.m.

She is survived by her sons, Herbert Jr., Keith, Gerard and Lee Major; daughters Trina Clay and Sylvia Major; sister Yvonne Washington; brothers Paul Jr., Wilbert, Wallace, Warren, Ronald and Alex Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Major, Jr.; parents Louise and Paul Washington, Sr.; son George Major; and brother Harold Washington.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
