Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura O'Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura O'Quinn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura O'Quinn Obituary
Laura O'Quinn, 72, of Houma, passed away on May 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the funeral home.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Jr. and wife Tracy Schock O'Quinn, Cory and wife Kelly Meche O'Quinn, and Chad and wife Jessica Zeringue O'Quinn; grandson Gus O'Quinn; brother Kenneth Prestenbach and wife Marjorie; and sisters Diana Hodge, Mary Breaux and husband Carroll, and Sheren Talbot and husband Glynn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Alexander O'Quinn Sr.; brother Rickey Paul Prestenbach; and parents Nave and Eva Prestenbach.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now