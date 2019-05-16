|
Laura O'Quinn, 72, of Houma, passed away on May 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the funeral home.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Jr. and wife Tracy Schock O'Quinn, Cory and wife Kelly Meche O'Quinn, and Chad and wife Jessica Zeringue O'Quinn; grandson Gus O'Quinn; brother Kenneth Prestenbach and wife Marjorie; and sisters Diana Hodge, Mary Breaux and husband Carroll, and Sheren Talbot and husband Glynn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Alexander O'Quinn Sr.; brother Rickey Paul Prestenbach; and parents Nave and Eva Prestenbach.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019