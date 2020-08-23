1/1
Laura Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Dufrene Owens, 90, a native of Des Allemands and resident of Houma, passed away Aug. 18, 2020.

Visitation is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma- Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Matherne Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Darrell Billingsley (Jackie), Robert Owens Jr. (Laura), and Scott Owens (Stacy); daughters, Christine Meyer (A.J.) and Karen Knight (Tommy); 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Owens Sr.; daughter, Nana Billingsley; parents, Horace and Selima Dufrene; brother, Alfred and Alex Dufrene; and sisters, Hilda Dufrene, Alice Dufrene, Aggie Ybarzabal, Agnes D. Matherne, and Lillie Marie D. Needham.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved