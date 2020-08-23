Laura Owens

Laura Dufrene Owens, 90, a native of Des Allemands and resident of Houma, passed away Aug. 18, 2020.



Visitation is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma- Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Matherne Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Darrell Billingsley (Jackie), Robert Owens Jr. (Laura), and Scott Owens (Stacy); daughters, Christine Meyer (A.J.) and Karen Knight (Tommy); 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Owens Sr.; daughter, Nana Billingsley; parents, Horace and Selima Dufrene; brother, Alfred and Alex Dufrene; and sisters, Hilda Dufrene, Alice Dufrene, Aggie Ybarzabal, Agnes D. Matherne, and Lillie Marie D. Needham.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

