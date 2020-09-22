1/1
Laura Pitre Bauman Naquin
Thibodaux - Laura Pitre Bauman Naquin, 82, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away on September 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, with the funeral service to start at 10:30 am, at Grace Lutheran Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, George Bauman Jr., Jonah Bauman (Penny), and Robert Naquin (Jessica); step children, C.J. Naquin Jr., Ella Naquin Gambrella (Roy), Karen Naquin Blanchard (Manuel) and Monica Naquin Bonvillain (Timmy); sisters, Sylvia Pitre Doucet, Beverly Pitre Bergeron (Cecil), Linda Pitre Gregory, and Virgie Pitre Davis (Glenn); 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 nieces, 2 nephews, and 2 Godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. "Kit" Naquin Sr.; former husband, George Bauman Sr.; parents, Lehon Joseph Pitre and Orine Guillot Pitre; daughters, Gail Bauman Moss and Nova Dee Bauman Guy; brother, Leander Pitre; brother in laws, Richard Doucet and John Gregory; sister, Brenda Pitre; daughter in law, Brenda Naquin; son in laws, Jimmy Moss and Charles Guy; Godchild, Leon Prestenbach.
Laura was a retired Terrebonne Parish School Bus driver for 30 years.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
