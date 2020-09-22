Laura Pitre Bauman Naquin

Thibodaux - Laura Pitre Bauman Naquin, 82, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away on September 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, with the funeral service to start at 10:30 am, at Grace Lutheran Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her sons, George Bauman Jr., Jonah Bauman (Penny), and Robert Naquin (Jessica); step children, C.J. Naquin Jr., Ella Naquin Gambrella (Roy), Karen Naquin Blanchard (Manuel) and Monica Naquin Bonvillain (Timmy); sisters, Sylvia Pitre Doucet, Beverly Pitre Bergeron (Cecil), Linda Pitre Gregory, and Virgie Pitre Davis (Glenn); 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 nieces, 2 nephews, and 2 Godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. "Kit" Naquin Sr.; former husband, George Bauman Sr.; parents, Lehon Joseph Pitre and Orine Guillot Pitre; daughters, Gail Bauman Moss and Nova Dee Bauman Guy; brother, Leander Pitre; brother in laws, Richard Doucet and John Gregory; sister, Brenda Pitre; daughter in law, Brenda Naquin; son in laws, Jimmy Moss and Charles Guy; Godchild, Leon Prestenbach.

Laura was a retired Terrebonne Parish School Bus driver for 30 years.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



