Laura (Mike) Rivette, 86, a native of Onalaska, Texas and resident of Houma, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held in her honor at St. Bernadette Church on Thursday March 5, from 1 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. Interment to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 in Wright Cemetery in Onalaska, Texas.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Rivette; sons Mark Rogers Sr., Gerald Rivette Jr. and Christopher (Sabrea) Rivette; daughters Karen Musacchia (Ricky), Rebecca Thurlo (Steve), Diane Yeates (Eric) and Sandra Rivette; and niece Carolyn Wright (Billy).
She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Mark Rogers, Jr., Angie Rogers, Joseph Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Amy Rogers, Chase Musacchia (Courtney), Shannon Ainsworth (William), Shelby Kendrick, Hunter Yeates (Jaely), Tanner Yeates, Lisa Boynton (John), Kenny Holland, Steven Thurlo, Joshua Passons (Miranda, Cooper Catalanotto and Blaine Musacchia (Logan); 13 great-grandchildren; great-nephew Stephen Wright (Leah); and great-great-niece, Annalyse Wright.
Laura was preceded in death by her brother, Aubry Conner; sister, Barbara Ferrel and husband L.B.; daughter-in-law Leslie Rivette; and parents Iva and Essie Wright Conner.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. Bernadette Kaycee, Ladies Auxillary, Extra Ordinary Eucharistic Minister at St. Bernadette Church, volunteer at St. Bernadette Church, Volunteer and a Polk County Hospice Volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and .
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020