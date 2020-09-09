1/1
Laura Sacco Blanchard
Laura Sacco Blanchard, 83, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Born on Nov. 21, 1936, she was a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 12; from 9 a.m. until the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow service at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Ann Blanchard Duhon (Dennis), and Joan Ellen Blanchard (Bryan Suver); sons, Douglas Paul Blanchard Donald and Patrick Blanchard; grandchildren, Brett Alan Blanchard, Ryan Christopher Blanchard, Blaire Ashton Bourgeois, and Beau Michael Bourgeois; sister, Theresa Boudreaux; and brothers, George and Lucien Sacco.

Laura was married to her best friend since childhood, Lee Roy Blanchard, for nearly 50 years until his death in December of 2003. She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Josephine Pitre, Lillie Camp; and brothers, Pascal, Joseph and John Sacco.

Laura will be fondly remembered by many for her kind spirit, cooking and baking which she enjoyed sharing with others.

Our family is eternally thankful for the loving and excellent care she received from her oldest daughter, Cynthia, and her caregivers, Ms. Frances Arcement, Ms. Jackie Rodrigue and Dru Minchew. We are also grateful for the genuinely kind and caring nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice and all family and friends who shared their time and support through the years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
