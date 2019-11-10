Home

Laura B. Wood, age 64, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at her home in Gray.

She was a native of Houma, and was raised in Arkansas for most of her youth. She moved back to Houma when she was 20 years old and lived in the area since.

She is survived by her daughter Stace Warren, son Ian Wood, mother Emma Rousse, grandchildren Jessica and Jacob Morgan, sisters Linda Mills and husband Buddy, Frances Soignet and husband Ralph, and Pam Wood House; her brothers Raymond Charpentier and wife Vicki, and James Charpentier and wife Lisa; stepmother Delores Wood, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence C. Wood and son-in-law Brent Warren.

She was a registered nurse and had an all-encompassing love for animals.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
