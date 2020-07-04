1/1
Lauri Ellen (Simoneaux) Antolin
1976 - 2020
Lauri Ellen Simoneaux Antolin, 43, died at 12:53 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born on July 25, 1976, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

She is survived by her husband, Cedric Antolin; son, Justin Simoneaux; father, Terry Simoneaux; siblings, Tammy Cofer, Troy Simoneaux (Melissa), Stephanie Benoit (Darryl), Jennifer Simoneaux, and Heidi Simoneaux; step-children, Kaiulani and Ke'Alohilani Anotlin; nieces and nephews, Tara Loeske, Taylor Gonzales, Kay Naquin, Raven Thibodaux, Shelby Simoneaux, Ali Benoit, Zoe Aizen, and Ashton Stevens; and great-nieces and nephews, Cooper and Hayes Loeske, Paxton and Kason Naquin.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Dugas Simoneaux.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
