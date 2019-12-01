|
Laurie T. Lee, 53, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until service on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with cremation to follow.
Mrs. Laurie is survived by her fiancé, Vernell Thomas; sons; Jonathan Thibodaux and Jacob Lee; mother, Audrey Burkett; brother, Shawn Pearman, niece; Cieara Burkett; former husbands, Peter Thibodaux and Johnny Lee; and feline companion, Tigress.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Burkett Jr.; brother, Tommy Jones; and sister, Tamara Wells.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019