Laverne Batchelor Duthu, 97, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 23, 2020.



She loved music and played her Lowery Prestige organ for friends and family; she was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. She won numerous awards for her flower arranging skills.



Laverne and her husband, Bob, spent their retirement years traveling the country.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert J. Duthu, Jr., David B. Duthu (Marianne) and C. Mark Duthu (Jackie); sisters Judy Hairston (Russell) and Lurlene Casey; grandchildren Robert J. Duthu III, Tanya D. Duthu, Dale P. Luke, Jr., Kevin C. Duthu, Keely W. Marionneaux, Mitzi W. Joyner, and Holly W. McGrew; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. "Bob" Duthu Sr., sister, Doris Turner, (Robert); brother, James Batchelor (Frances); and parents, Ernest D. and Frances M. Batchelor.



A private service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her long-time doctor and friend Dr. Susan Richarme, the compassionate associates at Lake Sherwood Village, Nursing Care Connections and Audubon Hospice and Healthcare Management. Special thanks to Kathy Browning for her loving dedication and assistance to Laverne.



Family advises, masks are optional, please respect social distancing as much as possible.





