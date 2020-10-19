1/1
Laverne Marie Naquin Bergeron
Pointe-Aux-Chenes - Laverne Marie Naquin Bergeron, 74, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on October 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9 am to 12 pm, with the funeral service to start at 12 pm, at Faith Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-aux-Chenes.
She is survived by her children, Wendy Lirette and husband John Lirette, and Bernadette Light; grandchildren, Brealon Lirette (Jenny), Jonathan Lirette (Shena), Christian Lirette (Magon), Aliska LeCompte (Clay), Logan Lirette (Jayde), Alaina Lirette (Triston), Crystal Dumond (Avery), Kate Dumond, Chasity Dumond, Chantel Dumond, and Trinity Chapman; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Paul Bergeron; parents, Elphege Naquin and Marguerite Hotard Naquin; siblings, Linton Naquin Sr., Emelda Portier, Mary Ann Henry, and Al Naquin Sr.
Mom you will never be forgotten. Thank you for the love and memories you have left behind in my head, in our home, and in my heart. I love you forever.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
