Laverne Theresa Marie, 77, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda LeCompte (David), Greta Reeves (Max), Lisa Matherne (Wayne) and Wade Trahan Jr.; siblings, Earline Sevin (George), Robert Marie (Sherrlyn), Brenda Lirette, Linda Chauvin (Richard), Maxine Martin (Lanny), Christine Authement (Gordon) and Henry Marie (Kathy); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Velma Neil Marie; brother, Stanley Marie; brother-in-law, Sam Lirette; and nephews, Jody Lirette, Ricky Marie and Timmy Marie.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019