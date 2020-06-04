Lawrence Brown, Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "June" Brown, Jr., age 63, born on June 1, 1957, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on June 1, 2020.

A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, with a family only service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

Lawrence was survived by his daughters, Crystal, Yolanda, June and Sharonda (Derrick); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Cora) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Anita Netter Brown; grandparents, George Netter and Bessie Jackson; and sister, Lottie Brown Jackson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
921 Church St
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-6934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved