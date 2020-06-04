Lawrence "June" Brown, Jr., age 63, born on June 1, 1957, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on June 1, 2020.



A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, with a family only service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.



Lawrence was survived by his daughters, Crystal, Yolanda, June and Sharonda (Derrick); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Cora) Smith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Anita Netter Brown; grandparents, George Netter and Bessie Jackson; and sister, Lottie Brown Jackson





