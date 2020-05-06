Home

Lawrence C. Leonard

Lawrence C. Leonard Obituary
Lawrence C. "Larry" Leonard, age 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda Risher (Dan), Connie Hunter (Cowen), and Sydney Mahoney (John); six grandchildren; sisters, Merlin L. Simek, Marion L. Meredith, and Marie H. Quick (Emile); and brother, Donald Leonard (Shirley).

He was preceded in death by parents, Sidney J. and Marie Toups Leonard; and sister, Mary.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will mourn privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial masses are preferred.

Final burial arrangements by Landry's Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020
