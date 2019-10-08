|
Lawrence Cortez, 87, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.
He is survived by his sons, David Cortez (Alice), Peter Cortez (Norma), Matthew Cortez (Mitzi), Jonathan Cortez (Carla), and Bart Cortez (Adrienne); daughter, Magdalen McCarthy (Ricky); brother Percy Cortez; sister Almarine Falgoust; grandchildren Rob, Bob, Maggie, Sandi, Josh, Kelli, Teddi, Kaitlyn, Lane, Maddi, Gabbie, Olivia and Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Seth, Mia, Sara, Zachary, Chole and Parker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bessie Cortez; parents, Albert and Rosalie Cortez; brothers, Leon Sr., Nelson Sr., Nicholas, Calise, Antonie and Philip; and sisters Dorothy Granier and Corrine Ordoyne.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the .
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
