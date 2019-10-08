Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cortez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Cortez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Cortez Obituary
Lawrence Cortez, 87, a native and resident of Kraemer, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

He is survived by his sons, David Cortez (Alice), Peter Cortez (Norma), Matthew Cortez (Mitzi), Jonathan Cortez (Carla), and Bart Cortez (Adrienne); daughter, Magdalen McCarthy (Ricky); brother Percy Cortez; sister Almarine Falgoust; grandchildren Rob, Bob, Maggie, Sandi, Josh, Kelli, Teddi, Kaitlyn, Lane, Maddi, Gabbie, Olivia and Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Seth, Mia, Sara, Zachary, Chole and Parker.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bessie Cortez; parents, Albert and Rosalie Cortez; brothers, Leon Sr., Nelson Sr., Nicholas, Calise, Antonie and Philip; and sisters Dorothy Granier and Corrine Ordoyne.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the .

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now