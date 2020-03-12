Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
Lawrence Ellis Sr. Obituary
Lawrence Ellis Sr. 91, a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at New Belmont Baptist Church in Labadieville, with burial in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Lawrence Jr. (Carolina), Curtis, Glenn (Judy), Steven and Mitchell (Dorothy) Ellis; daughters Brenda Marie Moore (Oscar), Beverly Mason (Ray) and Demetra Hayes (Herman); sister Florence Ellis; 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy White Ellis Owens; parents, Matilda and James Ellis Sr.; brothers, James Jr., Wilbert, Ernest, Edgar, Edward and Archie Ellis; sister, Ophelia Daniels; paternal grandparents, William and Rose Ellis; maternal grandparents, William and Amelia Lanaux; and daughter-in-law, Erane Ellis.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
