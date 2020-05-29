Lawrence James, age 69, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on May 18, 2020.



Lawrence is survived by his devoted companion, Jo Ann Young; and siblings, Michael (Barbara), Steven, Joseph and Roy James, Jack and Alfred Welch, Hattie Mae, Naomi, Stacy, Bonnie and Rosalyn James and Patricia (Israel) Turner



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Mary James welch; maternal grandparents, Ozelin and Hattie Turner James; brothers, Bennie and Clayton James; and sisters, Betty Lou Holmes and Mary Sue Johnson



Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store