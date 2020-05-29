Lawrence James
Lawrence James, age 69, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on May 18, 2020.

Lawrence is survived by his devoted companion, Jo Ann Young; and siblings, Michael (Barbara), Steven, Joseph and Roy James, Jack and Alfred Welch, Hattie Mae, Naomi, Stacy, Bonnie and Rosalyn James and Patricia (Israel) Turner

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Mary James welch; maternal grandparents, Ozelin and Hattie Turner James; brothers, Bennie and Clayton James; and sisters, Betty Lou Holmes and Mary Sue Johnson

Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
921 Church St
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-6934
