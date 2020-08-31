Lawrence Jamison

Lawrence "Boss Man" Jamison a resident of Napoleonville, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph, Sr. and Luebirda Fleming Jamison on March 3, 1932.



Visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. Entombment at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Lawrence was a spiritual and giving man with lots of love and compassion for others. He was the owner of Jamison Bar and Lounge.



Survived by his wife, Gloria Jamison; sons, Reginald (Lucina), Quenton and Marty Jamison; daughter, Darlene Pollard; two sisters;

five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; and one sister.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store