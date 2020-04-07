|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Jerome Fanguy announces his passing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 79 years old. He was born on September 30, 1940 in New Orleans, the son of Shelly and Lucille Fanguy.
He graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1959. He was a welder by trade. He was self-employed with his own welding rig for 53 years. In his own words, he stated, "I love to weld".
On June 4, 1961, he married his high school friend, Edith Ann Smith and they settled in Bayou Blue. They celebrated 58 years of marriage.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Louis Catholic Church. His hobbies included, "making a garden" and spending time with his family. He is well known for being the "man behind the video camera" catching great family memories.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Little Floyd Fanguy; his sister, Elodie Blades and Shirley Fournier; and his brother, Charles Fanguy.
Surviving in addition to his wife Edith, is his son, Wayne Fanguy; son, Mark Fanguy and his wife, Kim of Mississippi; grandchildren, Marisa Fanguy and fiancé, Quintin Cummins of Portland, OR and Chance Fanguy of Bayou Blue; brothers, Hugh Paul Fanguy and wife, Joanne; Julius Fanguy and wife, Roberta; sisters, Helena Barrilleaux and Rosetta Canafax; and several niece and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place a late date in his memory.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020