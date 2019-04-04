|
|
Lawrence Lemon Jr. departed this life Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 76, a native of Monroe and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until religious services 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, conducted by Rev. Cleveland Washington. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery.
Lawrence is survived by his son, Lawrence Lemon; daughter, Gertrude Lemon; sisters, Mandy (Charles) Ovide and Ernestine (Matthew) Daggs; brothers, Frank Lemon (Helen) and Larry Lemon; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Lawrence Lemon; brothers, Felton Lemon, Clarence Richardson, Wilfred Lemon and Paul Lemon; and sisters, Lillie Mae Lemon and Ann M. Dupaty.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019