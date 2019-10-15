|
Lawrence "L.J." Naquin Jr., 84, a native and resident of Gheens, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Legendre; sons, Marlon John Naquin (Tiffany), Ryan Paul Naquin (Darlene); daughter, Cynthia Pitre (Decatur); stepsons, Michael Falgout (Lisa), Patrick Falgout, (Susan), Ryan Falgout (Bonnie), and Kerry Falgout (Angela); sister, Velma Encardes; granddaughter, Allison Duval (Nicholas); great-granddaughter, Lydia Yvonne Duval; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne Neil Naquin; daughter, Rebecca Naquin; parents, Lawrence and Olidia Naquin; brother, Allen Naquin; and sisters, Verlie Gautreaux, Eunice Blanchard, Leona Naquin, Delores Lewellen, Shirley Bergeron and Janice Terrebonne Mandenia.
L.J. was born in Delta Farms in 1935, delivered by a midwife at almost 13 pounds. After Delta Farms flooded the family moved to Cut Off where as a young boy and teenager, he served as an altar boy at Sacred Heart. At the age of 20, he met the first love of his life, Yvonne, through a mutual cousin. He married at the age of 21 in 1956. In 1958, he was called to serve in the army, but was called back home to be the man of the house due to his father-in-law passing. L.J. and Yvonne had four children. In 1970, they had an accident where the family lost Yvonne and Rebecca.
He was a butcher for A&P for 19 years. He first cut meat at Klingman's Grocery Store in Montegut before leaving for the Army's boot camp. He had two others wives before he met the other love of his life, Joyce, in 1998. In 1999, their families merged for a total of seven children, six boys and one girl. His accolades were starting the Lions Club with his cousins and being a member of several different clubs. His proudest moment was when he was elected district governor for District 5 and was to represent Louisiana at National Convention in Taipei, Taiwan.
He was loved by many family and friends and known for his kindness and big heart.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019