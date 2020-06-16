Lawrence Paul Babin
1923 - 2020
Lawrence "Booney" Paul Babin, 96, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 7:08 a.m. Born on Oct. 22, 1923. He was a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Thibodaux.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his sons, Barry P. Babin and wife, Retta, and Phillip M. Babin; grandsons, Ryan (Layle) Babin and Traver (Tifany) Babin; and great-grandchildren, Hayes, Brittany, Bailey and Brylee Babin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Chauvin Babin; parents, Claude and Matilde Chauvin Babin; and brothers, Henry Babin and Claude "Pat" Babin.
Booney was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy. He was the owner of Babin Sheet Metal.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Veronica Dardar and Glenn Blair and staff with St. Joseph Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
