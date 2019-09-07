|
Lawrence Thibodeaux, age 84, a native of Opelousas and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, Sept. 9 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Alex Lazarra, will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Mausoleum.
Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Renee O'Blanc and husband Milton, Bridgette Guidry and husband Greg, Andria Jones and husband Gene, and Yvette Besse and husband Mickey; significant other, Mary Price; brother, Willie Thibodeaux; sister-in-law, Vivian Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Tiffany Hinojosa and husband Robert, Dustin O'Blanc, Lauren Autin and husband Trey, Dylan Guidry, Ryan Jones, Jeramie Jones, Nicole Besse and Wyatt Besse; great-grandchildren, Olivia Hinojosa and Marco Hinojosa; and numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by parents, Luke Thibodeaux and Ida Meche Thibodeaux; siblings, Mary Gloria Roussel, Ishreal Thibodeaux, Verlie Kattengail, Sue Bruno and Evorelle Thibodaux; and former wife, Elizabeth LaFleur Thibodeaux.
Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Lawrence was a machinist and retired from Cortec. He enjoyed woodworking, jogging, boxing, bowling, gardening and dancing. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019