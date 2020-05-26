Houma Today Obituaries
Lawrence Thomas Sevin Chauvin passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020. He was a native and long-time resident of Houma.

The family will hold a private memorial in his honor.

Tom is survived by his children, Bryan Scott and wife Sheri, Leslie Ber and husband Doug, Shane T. and wife Lorri, and Shawn E. Sevin-Chauvin; grandsons, Austin Ber, Cameron Chauvin, Jacques Chauvin, Evan Chauvin, and Bradley Ber; and granddaughters, Kristen Ber, Lauren Chauvin, Emma Chauvin Bunn, Katelyn Chauvin, Hannah Chauvin, Julie Chauvin, and Francesca Chauvin.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Boudreaux Chauvin; parents, Lawrence Joseph Sevin and Mae Authement Chauvin; and granddaughter, Alyce Claire Chauvin.

Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He was a true Cajun man who loved hunting and fishing in his younger years. After retiring he gained an interest in bird watching, turkey hunting and tending to his flower garden. Tom loved baking bread for his family and friends. He had a true appreciation of the beauty and splendor of nature and enjoyed reading poetry. He loved running and living a healthy life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020
