Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Road
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Road
Thibodaux, LA
Lawrence "June" Washington Jr.

Lawrence "June" Washington Jr. Obituary
Lawrence "June" Washington Jr., 84, a native of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Ethel Washington; sons, Charles (Renette), Reginald, Lonnie (Anna), and Daniel Washington; daughters, Jacqueline Pippins, Lois Washington (Lawrence), Connie Adams (Leonard), Shelia Washington and Melanie Oubre.

Also survived by three brothers and three sisters; one aunt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents, Rebecca and Lawrence Washington Sr.; two brothers; and one grandson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
