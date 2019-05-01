|
Lawyer Williams Sr., 90, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Visitation will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the church. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Lawyer Jr., Melvin (Melinda), Micheal (Paula) Williams, and Arthur Bishop (Rose); daughters, Patricia Lawson, Enola Westley, Duann McKenzie (Jesse), Bertha Lawson (Sherman), Karen Williams, Laura Coleman (Kevin), Beverly Thomas, and Anna Franklin; 46 grandchildren; 86 great-grandchildren; 66 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Eve Williams, Cressy Marshall, Elizabeth Perio and Dorothy Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Madison Williams; sons, Leonard and Raymond Scott; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; parents, Eddie and Earline Welch Williams and Duncan and Daisy Williams; grandparents, Robert and Lucinda Bass; sisters, Gertrude Harding, Rose Lee Washington, Eddie Mae Williams and Daisy Leblanc; brothers, Clarence Sr., James Sr., Paul and Lloyd Williams; sons-in-law, Elijah Lawson Sr., Daniel Franklin Sr., and Edward Westley Jr.; seven brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019