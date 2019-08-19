Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
View Map
L.B. Joseph Thibodeaux Obituary
L.B. Joseph Thibodeaux, 72, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bernita Thibodeaux; son, James Thibodeaux (Julia); daughter-in-law, Tonya Thibodeaux; daughter, Felecienna "Felecia" Detillier; grandchildren, Kelsey Boudreaux, Kaley Verrett, Jamey Thibodeaux (Jule Chaisson), Hannah Thibodeaux, Job "Jobie" Thibodeaux, Kali Trosclair, Indya Trosclair, Izabella Thibodeaux, Dakota Chauvin, and Sidney Chauvin; great-grandchildren, Sandi Thibodeaux, Lori Ledet, Stevie Ledet, Alyssa Verrett, Melvin Verrett Jr., and Ryder Rodrigue; siblings, Willard Thibodeaux Sr. (Joyce), Elgin Thibodeaux (Judy), Autry Thibodeaux (Gloria), Brenda Theriot (Brent); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chad Thibodeaux; parents, Willis and Lydia Thibodeaux; sister, Juanita Thibodeaux Naquin (Wilbert); and sister-in-law, Evelyn Collins Thibodeaux.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Chabert's Medical Center for all their hard work and compassionate care.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
