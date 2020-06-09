L.D. "Mike" Oliver, Jr., some called him Pop and some called him Dad, but he was mostly known to others as Mike. After putting up a tough fight with cancer, Mike Oliver passed away on June 5 at the age of 72 surrounded by his family. He was born in Jacksboro, Texas, grew up in Larose and was a long-time resident of Grand Isle.



He is survived by a loving wife of 42 years, Lois Oliver; children, Beth (Dean) St. Pierre, Lea (Ted) Pitre, and Miko (Matt) Oliver; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; mother, Arneta Oliver; and sister, Donna (Wayne) Estay.



He is preceded in death by his father, L.D. Oliver Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Reese Gisclair.



Mike was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served in Vietnam as a Naval Hospital Corpsman with the First Marine Division. He received multiple honorary metals including a Purple Heart.



After serving in the military, he was a partner of Wayne Estay Shrimp Company in Grand Isle for 34 years before retiring in 2007.



At Mike's request, no services will be held. He would prefer that you celebrate his life by reminiscing about all the great memories you shared together. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable contribution to Veteran Affairs, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in Mike's name.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store