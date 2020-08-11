Lee Dennis Dillard Jr., age 68, passed away Saturday Aug. 9, 2020. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Magnolia Chapel. Mass will be held at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Denny is survived by Ellen Dillard; son, Lee "Dennis" Dillard IV and wife Alisha Totina; daughter, Julie' Nolfo and husband Jacob; grandchildren, Brayden, Alexander, Noah, Alyssa, Tristan, and Paisley; and sisters, Mary Lee Smith, Ann Talbot and Hope Dillard.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Shirley Dillard; sister, Carol Dillard; and numerous aunts and uncles.



Denny was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and cooking with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed trips to New Orleans to experience the atmosphere, music and food. He was a devoted realtor for nearly 30 years and a mentor to many agents. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and met him.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



