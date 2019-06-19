|
|
Lee Dora Peltier Guidry, a native of Chauvin and Montegut, and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully in her home at 3:37 p.m. on June 15, 2019. Visitation will be begin at 10 a.m. on June 21, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane in Baton Rouge. The Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Fr. Michael Miceli officiating.
Interment Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut on at 11 a.m. on June 28, officiated by the Rev. Rajasekar Karumelnathan. This date would have been Lee and Chabbie's 75th wedding anniversary.
Lee is survived by her daughters, Kathy Guidry Henson and Sheri Lee Guidry Bergeron, wife of Iven J. Bergeron Jr; her grandsons, Troy (Kristie) Bergeron and Todd (Darla) Bergeron; and her Bergeron great-grandchildren, Taylor, Nicholas, Christian, Brooklyn, Logan, Gabrielle and Lawson.
She was predeceased by her husband, Sherwin J. Guidry, better known as Chabbie; her father and mother, Alfred and Felicie Peltier; her Peltier sister and brothers, Bernice (Oran) Griffin, Wilbert (Bella), Leo (Dee) and Andrew (Doris); and countless nieces and nephews.
Lee was always an attractive lady. She was a bit shy, but always active in the behind-the-scenes activities of her Catholic faith and in her community of Montegut with Chabbie as her hero leading the way. She was a religion teacher, seamstress, artist and bookkeeper. Lee and Chabbie designed and made the first South Terrebonne High School Gator mascot costume. She was a loving mother and friend to all as she and Chabbie helped Montegut grow into an incredible community. She was always ready to offer support and help, leaving a beautiful example for her daughters and loving family to follow.
Lee and Chabbie traveled the entire United States in an RV, toured Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the British Isles, Europe and the Caribbean. As their age and health-related challenges limited their activities, Lee and Chabbie moved to Baton Rouge to be near family. She lived a full Catholic Christian life and her earthly presence will be missed.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019