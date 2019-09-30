|
|
Lee Joseph Guidry Sr., 75, of Center, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Shreveport.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at New Life Church in Center.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Mr. Guidry was born Oct. 30, 1943 in Raceland to Herbert Guidry and Ella Mae Thibodeaux Guidry. His hobbies included reading, watching NASCAR racing and LSU and Saints football, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda Guidry; children, Eddie and Andera Chase, Cindy and Joe Shields, Jamie and Terry Guidry, Mardy and Ericka Guidry, Lee and Angie Guidry, Bridget Guidry, and Rachel Guidry; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Earline Guidry; and brother, Herbert Guidry and wife, Ethel.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Windham; parents, Herbert Guidry and Ella Mae
Thibodeaux Guidry; and sisters, Janette Guidry and Gearldine Beniot.
Arrangements by Watson & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019