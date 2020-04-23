Home

Lee Miles Jr. Obituary
Lee Miles Jr., 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Lee Miles III., Donald (Vicki), and Timothy Miles; daughters, Sylvia Ruffin (Claudell), Rose Joseph (the Rev. James), Bernadette, Melissa and Angela Miles, and Toree Henderson; daughter-in-law, Jane Casey Miles; 27 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Hurley, John D., Alvin, Milton and Darnell Miles: sisters, Gloria Jones, Ruth Payne, Dollie Randle and Mary Ann M. George; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine White Miles; son, Fredrick Miles; parents, Lee Miles Sr. and Ruth Cook Miles; brothers, Benjamin, Albert and Raymond Miles; sisters, Evelyn Albohaire, Esther Lee Miles, Rose Lee Perry, Clara Bell Bennet and Patricia Calloway; paternal grandparents, Jessie and Dollie Thomas Miles; and maternal grandparents, Elijah and Evelyn Mallory Cooks.

No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
