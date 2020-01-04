Home

Lee Paul Jarboe Obituary
Lee Paul Jarboe, 62, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his siblings, Stan Jarboe, Cody Jarboe, Bruce Jarboe, John Jarboe, Mark Jarboe, Bart Jarboe, Kent Jarboe, Wendy Garrett and husband George of Texas, Dale Gallagher of Texas, and Dena J. Cadiere and husband Lanny; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Leo and Elaine W. Jarboe; and brother, Emile Jarboe.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
