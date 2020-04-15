|
LeeRoy Albarado, 86, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Labadieville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Shirlene Albarado Boudreaux and husband, Harold; granddaughters Stephanie Boudreaux Shaw and husband Jerome, and Teri Boudreaux Mabile; and great-grandchildren Seth, Jenna and Abigail Shaw and Adalyn Mabile.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cavalier Albarado; parents Ferdinand Albarado and Lydia Couple Albarado; brothers Alex and Joseph Albarado; and sisters Shirley Blanchard, Elzie Rivere, Grace LeBlanc and Genieve Besson.
The family gives their sincere thanks to the staff of The Oaks of Houma and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care and devotion to LeeRoy's care.
As a result of COVID-19 there will be no funeral services. There will be a private graveside
memorial service at St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to in memory of
LeeRoy Albarado.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020