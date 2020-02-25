Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
LeeRoy Cunningham
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
LeeRoy Joseph Cunningham

LeeRoy Joseph Cunningham Obituary
LeeRoy Joseph Cunningham, age 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 27; beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

LeeRoy is survived by his sons, Timothy James Cunningham and wife, Rhonda, Barry Jude Cunningham, and Carl Thomas Cunningham and wife, Jill; daughter, Katherine C. Foret and husband, Kurt; brother, Jason Cunningham; sister, Roberta Fanguy; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eta Cecile Cunningham; parents, Loveless and Mabel LeCompte Cunningham; brothers, Horace and Lloyd Cunningham; and sister, Annie Parks.

LeeRoy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. He was a self-employed carpenter and commercial fisherman.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and listening to country music.

He will be greatly missed by whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
