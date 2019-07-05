Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Authement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland Roy Authement

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland Roy Authement Obituary
Leland Roy Authement, 80, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on July 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, with Mass to start at 11 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will take place in St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Authement; daughter-in-law, Viola Authement; sister, Louella Cobb; grandchildren, Katie (Randy) Richard, Brooke (Michael) Zindars, and Joshua (Megan) Authement; great-granddaughter, Laken; two step-great-grandchildren, Parker and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Triche Authement; son, Michael Authement; parents, Willie and Lucy Matherne Authement; brothers, Alton, Russell, and Edward; and sisters, Lydia, Mae, Lillian, Stella and Lena.

Leland worked his whole life as a carpenter and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.