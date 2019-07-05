|
Leland Roy Authement, 80, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on July 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, with Mass to start at 11 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will take place in St. Louis Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Authement; daughter-in-law, Viola Authement; sister, Louella Cobb; grandchildren, Katie (Randy) Richard, Brooke (Michael) Zindars, and Joshua (Megan) Authement; great-granddaughter, Laken; two step-great-grandchildren, Parker and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Triche Authement; son, Michael Authement; parents, Willie and Lucy Matherne Authement; brothers, Alton, Russell, and Edward; and sisters, Lydia, Mae, Lillian, Stella and Lena.
Leland worked his whole life as a carpenter and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019