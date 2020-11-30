1/1
Lena Ann Tiesi Porche
Tickfaw - Lena Ann Tiesi Porche, 79, a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on November 28, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tickfaw, Louisiana followed by a burial of cremated remains in Tickfaw Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Jack Porche and Pamela Porche; grandsons, Travis and Seth Porche; brother, Tommy Tiesi; sister, Josie Mae Parent; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mario J. Tiesi and Josephine Valure Tiesi; grandchildren, Jason and Ferron Porche.
She graduated from Charity School of Nursing in 1962, achieving the title of supervisor at TGMC from 1969-1983.
In lieu of flowers, Lena requested that donations be made toward any cancer research charity.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
