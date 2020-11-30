Lena Ann Tiesi Porche

Tickfaw - Lena Ann Tiesi Porche, 79, a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on November 28, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tickfaw, Louisiana followed by a burial of cremated remains in Tickfaw Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Jack Porche and Pamela Porche; grandsons, Travis and Seth Porche; brother, Tommy Tiesi; sister, Josie Mae Parent; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mario J. Tiesi and Josephine Valure Tiesi; grandchildren, Jason and Ferron Porche.

She graduated from Charity School of Nursing in 1962, achieving the title of supervisor at TGMC from 1969-1983.

In lieu of flowers, Lena requested that donations be made toward any cancer research charity.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



