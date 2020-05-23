|
Lenora Ann Boudreaux LeBoeuf, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. She was a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma.
A private service was held at a later date.
Lenora is survived by her daughter, Kathleen L. Sagona and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Melinda L. LeBoeuf; brothers, Lovell, Cullen, Dale, Herbert and Ferrell Boudreaux and wife, Barbara; sister, Wanda B. House and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Chris Sagona, Chad Sagona and wife, Cindy, Chantal L. Bosworth and husband, Glenn, Jessie LeBoeuf and wife, Nicole, Paul LeBoeuf and Ronald "Bubba" Darcey Jr. and wife, Kelly; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Lenora was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Sr. and Inez Theriot Boudreaux; son, Cecil A. LeBoeuf; brother, Dennis Boudreaux Jr. and wife, Eugenie; and sister, Velma L. Breaux and husband, Alvin.
Lenora was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was the owner/operator of Chateau de Enfant for 10 years, where she taught kindergarten. She also worked for the Red Cross. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cross stitching, playing cards, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touches.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020