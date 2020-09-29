Leo Charles Harp

Bellville - Leo Charles Harp, 68, a native of Bellville, Texas and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on September 17, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a memorial service to be held at 6:00pm.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Boquet Harp; sons, Kevin Harp and wife Michelle, Erich Harp and wife Sheley; daughters, Denise Harp and companion Beth, Stephanie Harp and companion Anthony; sister, Barbara Wiley; and grandchildren, Gage, Kaitlyn, Amber, Ian, Ana, Liam, Lea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Junior Harp and Bertha Clara Blanchard; brother, Donald Edward Harp; grandparents, Lacy Leo Harp and Bessie Mae Harp, Erich Earnest Dreyer and Matilda Dreyer.

Though Leo was not one to say the words "I love you," he cared deeply for his family and was so very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



