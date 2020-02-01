|
Leo Joseph Pitre, 85, died at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Born on Oct. 27, 1934, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery.
Leo is survived by his son, Bobby Pitre and wife Shari; daughters, Patricia Boudreaux and husband Jamie, and Gwendolynn Beaver and husband Steve; stepchildren, Tim and wife Dena, Richard, Ricky, Shannon, Dean, Marie, Rachel, Marie and David; longtime companion, Mary Jo Cordell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sherman, Norris, Hector, Jr., Alterine and Verena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hector Joseph and Jeanne Marie Rodrigue Pitre; son, Carl and wife Priscilla; stepdaughter, Sheila; siblings, Lucien, Louis, Murphy, Hilton and Irene; and two previous wives, Jean Pittman and Edna Harp.
Leo was a Truck driver; he enjoyed painting, bird watching and mechanic work.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020