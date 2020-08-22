1/1
Leo LeBoeuf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Joseph LeBoeuf, 77, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Authur Vito; sister, Fay Domangue (Jr.); brothers, Junius Jr., Dennis and Freddy LeBoeuf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius LeBoeuf Sr. and Mabel Smith LeBoeuf; sister, Gail Ragas; and brothers, Richard Ibos, Jesse, Roy and Walter LeBoeuf.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Debra "Baboo" Duval for all the years of caring for him and loving him like a brother.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved