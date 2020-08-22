Leo LeBoeuf

Leo Joseph LeBoeuf, 77, of Houma, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



He is survived by his son, Authur Vito; sister, Fay Domangue (Jr.); brothers, Junius Jr., Dennis and Freddy LeBoeuf; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius LeBoeuf Sr. and Mabel Smith LeBoeuf; sister, Gail Ragas; and brothers, Richard Ibos, Jesse, Roy and Walter LeBoeuf.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Debra "Baboo" Duval for all the years of caring for him and loving him like a brother.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

