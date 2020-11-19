1/1
Leo Randolph White Sr.
Leo Randolph White, Sr.
Leo Randolph White, Sr., 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Raceland, entered eternal life on Friday, November 13th, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 am until hour of service at 11 am Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland with burial to follow in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Raceland Louisiana.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Trudy Brickley White; (7)Children; Toby, Leo Jr. & Sable White, Tanek (Kenneth) Chambers, Spencer, Darnell, and Crystal Davis, (3)Sisters, Brenda Billizon, Sharon (Keith) Conley, Rhonda White (Uzor) Ogan, (17) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Marguerite and Cleona White, Brother; Stanley White, and Sister Rosa Dell Wolfe, (2)Sons; Chadrick Andrea James and Titus Randolph White and (2)grandchildren; Legacy Denez White and Jordan Mathew Jackson.
Gertrude Geddes Willis of Houma is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
