Leola Meads Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her residence in Labadieville. She was 94, a native of San Jose, Calif., and resident of Labadieville.
Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 La. 1014 in Labadieville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Leola is survived by her niece, Oliva Clark; and nephew, Lawrence Cole; sister's-in-law, Ethel Meads and Rose Meads; and numerous of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Zack Meads Sr.; husband, Ellis Brown; and siblings, Eliska, Mack, Ethel, Suvelia, Zack Jr., Gladys, Ulis, Denver and Mable.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019