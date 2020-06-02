Leon Adam Francis, 35, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg, passed away on May 27, 2020r



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 8 a.m. until the religious ceremony at 11 a.m. with visitation to resume until 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Chauvin Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Erin Francis; sons, Leon Francis II and Landyn Francis; daughter, Leryn Francis; mother, Joanne Francis and companion, Lloyd Forsythe; brothers, Henry Francis Jr. and wife, Pattie Francis, and Frank Francis; sister, Kandie Foret and husband, Elrick Foret; and grandmother, Hilda Authement.



He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Francis; and brother, Mitchell Authement; grandfathers, Lionel Authement and Adam Francis; and grandmother, Emily Billiot.



Leon was a former fitter but currently working as a carpenter, which he loved doing. He loved his tools. Leon had a heart of gold and would help anyone. He was a good husband and very loving father. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was all joking around.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



