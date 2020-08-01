Leon Emery, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 71, a native and resident of Baton Rouge.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 1, at Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, from 10 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m., Interment Southern Memorial Gardens.



Emery is survived by one son, Leon Emery, Jr.; sister, Geraldine Harris; former wives, Linda G. Johnson and Adel Kelly Emery; stepson, Derrick Selvage, Sr.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah and Hannah Emery; three step-grandchildren, Destinee, Derrick and Mia Selvage; a friend, Barbara West; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Josie and David Emery, Sr.; brother, David Emery, Jr.; sister, Janice M. Emery.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.



