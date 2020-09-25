Leon J. "Red" Burd
Bertrandville - Leon J. "Red" Burd departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Bertrandville, LA. He was 81, a native of Bertrandville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by his wife, Beatrice J. Burd; 2 brothers, Barren (Marie) and Harrold Burd; 5 sisters, Annie Mae Larkins, Emily McGalliard (Duncan), Evenda Walker, Jamesetta White and Lovell McGalliard (Zegory); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Theodore Burd Sr.; brothers, Theodore,Jr., Earl and Vincent Burd ; 1 sister, Veronica Johnson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
