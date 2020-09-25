1/1
Leon J. "Red" Burd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon J. "Red" Burd
Bertrandville - Leon J. "Red" Burd departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Bertrandville, LA. He was 81, a native of Bertrandville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by his wife, Beatrice J. Burd; 2 brothers, Barren (Marie) and Harrold Burd; 5 sisters, Annie Mae Larkins, Emily McGalliard (Duncan), Evenda Walker, Jamesetta White and Lovell McGalliard (Zegory); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Theodore Burd Sr.; brothers, Theodore,Jr., Earl and Vincent Burd ; 1 sister, Veronica Johnson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved