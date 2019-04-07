Leon Joseph Champagne, of Upper Little Caillou, was known lovingly throughout his community as "Ponoke" and as the Captain of the Joni John. He passed peacefully on April 6, 2019 and was surrounded by his family and numerous friends in his last days.



He is survived by his cherished wife of nearly 58 years, Marlene Bergeron Champagne, his son John Champagne (Maureen Callahan), his daughter Joni Huerstel (Edward Huerstel) , his much-doted-upon grandson Cooper Huerstel, his brother Kenneth Cunningham, and so many deeply loved members of his extended family.



He enjoyed his memories of Hawaii where he was stationed in the Navy after which he spent a brief time in the oil industry. His career as a successful commercial shrimper spanned over 30 years, and during his retirement he and Marlene devoted themselves to making up the time his boat kept them apart. They were active members of St Joseph Catholic Church, he endlessly researched his genealogy, he made homemade wine out of whatever grew in their garden (or was dropped off at their door), he passionately rooted for the Saints and LSU, and their door was opened with love to everyone who stopped by to visit.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Leon "Ponoke" and Marlene Champagne Seminarian Endowment Fund established for young seminarians of the Houma Thibodaux Diocese at www.catholicfoundationsl.org or P.O. Box 505 Schriever, LA 70395.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, on Monday, April 8 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in St. Elie Cemetery.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019