Leon W. "Junior" Bruce Jr., 78, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda B. Bruce; sons, Marty John (Patricia) Bruce and Wendell James (Angie) Bruce; daughter, Torey Angella (Rodney) Terrebonne; grandchildren, Rainie Terrebonne, Amie Terrebonne, Korik Bruce, Sam Bruce and Belle Bruce; and sisters, Carolyn Dufrene and Bonnie (Wayne) Thibodaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Sr. and Evela "Belle" Bruce; father and mother-in-law, Timothy and Gernice Bourg; and brother-in-law, Robert Dufrene.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019